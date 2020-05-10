Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for the COVID-19 illness, his office said Sunday night, pushing back on reports that Mr. Pence is self-isolating.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” said Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Katie Miller, press secretary to the vice president, tested positive on Friday for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Mrs. Miller is married to Stephen Miller, one of President Trump’s key advisers.

Mr. Pence, who traveled to Iowa on Friday did not attend a White House meeting on Saturday with the president and the Joint Chief of Staff. NBC reported that the vice president skipped the meeting out of an abundance of caution.

Three top health officials who are members of the White House coronavirus task force led by Mr. Pence said this weekend they would self-isolate.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said they’ll self-quarantine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he will undertake a “modified” quarantine.

