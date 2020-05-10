ATLANTA — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Georgia on Sunday after an investigation into an online threat made against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Rashawn Smith was taken into custody in Midway, a town about 50 miles north of Brunswick, where Arbery was killed.

Earlier in the day, the GBI said it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”

National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

