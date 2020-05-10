By Valerie Richardson - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Most Republicans say it’s time for America to reopen even if that means more novel coronavirus cases and deaths, while most Democrats say it’s not worth the risk.

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday found the that 57% of likely Republican voters agreed that Americans need to return to their everyday lives “even if it may lead to more illness and more deaths due to coronavirus,” but 73% of Democrats disagreed, as did 52% of unaffiliated voters.

A majority of all voters surveyed—53%—agreed with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statement that “until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist.”

Still, there was a strong partisan divide on the Illinois Democrat’s position.

“Given their reluctance to begin returning to normalcy yet, it’s not surprising that 73% of Democrats agree with Pritzker that a return to normalcy is not possible until new cases of coronavirus fail to materialize,” said the Rasmussen analysis. “Just 38% of Republicans and 48% of unaffiliated voters share that view.”

In addition, 41% of Democrats said America can afford to remain largely shut down for an indefinite period, while only 17% of Republicans and 16% of unaffiliated voters agreed.

Overall, 25% of voters agreed that an indefinite shutdown was possible, down from 36% in March.

The phone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted May 6-7, with a +/- 3% sampling error.

