O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Charles County, and authorities say a 16-year-old was the assailant.

Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. The victim is in critical condition. The 16-year-old is in juvenile custody.

Police say the victim and the shooter are acquainted. No other information was released, including the potential motive for the crime.

