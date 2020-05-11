DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A man who authorities said was acting strangely and speaking incoherently in an Ohio park was shot and wounded by a police officer.

The shooting at Possum Creek Metropark in Dayton occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Park rangers were dispatched there after a 911 caller reported the man had been speaking incoherently for more than an hour and was acting strangely before he suddenly ran off without shoes.

A county sheriff’s deputy who happened to be in the area on an unrelated call also responded to the park and arrived there before the rangers. The deputy soon found the man and sought medical help for him because he was drinking gasoline, authorities said.

A short time later, the deputy reported the shooting had occurred, authorities said, but further details on what led up to the incident were not disclosed. The man was shot once and was being treated at a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclose.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for an undisclosed medical condition and was later released. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure when an officer fires their weapon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.