The Justice Department said Monday it is considering whether federal hate crimes are warranted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who officials say was slain as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood.

“We are assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crimes charges are appropriate,” said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

“In addition, we are considering the request of the Attorney General of Georgia and have asked that he forward to federal authorities any information that he has about the handling of the investigation. We will continue to assess all information and will take any appropriate action that is warranted by the facts and the law,” she continued.

Ms. Kupec added that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, FBI and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia have been supporting and “will continue fully to support and participate in the state investigation.”

The Justice Department statement comes a day after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr asked it to review how the investigation was handled by local law enforcement. Georgia residents have complained about the length of time it took to arrest a white father and son in connection with the case.

Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, but no arrests had been made until last week when a video surfaced showing a deadly confrontation between Arbery and the two men.

The video showed a white pickup truck blocking Arbery’s path as he tried to jog through the neighborhood. It captured multiple gunshots and a fight between Arbery and another man.

Gregory McMichael 64 and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged last week with murder and aggravated assault.

The two men told authorities they thought Arbery was a man tied to a series of robberies in the neighborhood, according to a police report.

