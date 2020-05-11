A prominent Iraqi Army general whose dismissal prompted a wave of violent protests in Baghdad and other parts of the country has been reinstated at the order of the country’s new prime minister.

Newly confirmed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced over the weekend that Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi would be brought back into government service as head of the country’s anti-terrorist forces, according to Al Jazeera.

The general had won renown in Iraq for his battles against the Islamic State. Protesters took to the street soon after his abrupt dismissal at the hands of the previous prime minister, Adil Abdul Mahdi.

The ouster of the reportedly pro-U.S. general was seen as a sign of Iran’s influence in the administration, according to British newspaper The Telegraph.

“The prime minister is sending out messages that he is going to try and reverse some of the damage done by Adil Abdul Mahdi’s government,” Sajad Jiyad, a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The Telegraph.

Public demonstrations in several cities in Iraq began as protests against Gen. al-Saadi’s removal but became a widespread movement against the country’s government.

The violence eventually prompted the resignation of the former prime minister but not before hundreds of protesters were killed in a violent clampdown by government forces.

The new prime minister was head of the country’s intelligence agency when the protests broke out, according to Al Jazeera.

Mr. al-Kadhimi also announced the release of protesters who were taken into custody. He has said his immediate priorities are to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Iraq and to investigate the killings.

