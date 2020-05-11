Joseph R. Biden and the Democratic National Committee announced Monday they raised a combined $60.5 million in April.

Mr. Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, thanked donors for giving money to his campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know what a sacrifice it is to give in economic times as difficult as the one we’re in,” Mr. Biden said. “When staring down the face of economic uncertainty, you chose to put your money behind me. For that, I will always be eternally thankful.”

Mr. Biden said the average online donation to his presidential campaign was “only $32.63,” suggesting it was evidence of his grassroots support.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.