Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday said she plans to follow a “modified quarantine” plan out of caution in light of the news that a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ms. Reynolds was at the White House last week and was with Mr. Pence in Iowa on Friday.

The governor said the staffer, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, was present during her visit to the White House but that she had “no direct contact” with her.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan similar to what Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they are doing,” Ms. Reynolds said.

She said she will be tested for the virus every day and that she tested negative on Monday.

“While here, I’ll practice social distancing and wear a mask when interacting with others, which will be minimal interaction,” she said. “I spoke with my team over the weekend and most will be working from home during this time especially if they or a family member have health conditions that puts them at a higher risk.”

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker also announced Monday that he and other members of his team will be working from home after a staffer tested positive.

The news comes as the White House and governors across the country are trying to project an air of confidence that the country is ready to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to more than 79,000 deaths in the country and has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

Mr. Pence’s office said on Sunday that he was not in quarantine and that the vice president will continue to follow the advice of White House medical professionals.

As Ms. Reynolds indicated, Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will follow a “modified” quarantine.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have indicated they’ll self-quarantine.

Dr. Fauci, Dr. Hahn, and Dr. Redfield are set to testify on Tuesday via videoconference to the Senate health committee.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the committee, is also self-quarantining after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

