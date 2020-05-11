KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A man accused of stealing a police vehicle has been arrested in Kingman after leading authorities on a car pursuit.

Kingman police say they received reports Sunday night that a Humvee was driving erratically and hit another car. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued.

The Humvee then stalled and the driver refused officers’ request to get out of the vehicle. Authorities say the suspect then got the Humvee started again and hit two Kingman police cars.

That is when officers fired their weapons at the car. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police booked 26-year-old Michael Joseph Lapeer into Mohave County Jail on aggravated assault, burglary, theft of means of transportation and criminal damage.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Authorities say the Lapeer took the Humvee from a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office facility and rammed a chain link gate to flee.

Three officers involved in the shooting will be on paid administrative leave per routine procedure. Bullhead City police is conducting the investigation.

