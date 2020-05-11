MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in an ambush outside a north side Walgreens where she worked.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday charged Willie Jones, 51, with first-degree intentional homicide in the death last week of Cathy King, 48.

According to the complaint, King was dropped off at the Walgreens where she worked as a pharmacy technician last Tuesday when Jones stepped out from behind a pillar in front of the store and shot her four times, including twice in the head.

Police arrived and exchanged gunfire with Jones, who suffered serious injuries but is expected to live. No officers were hurt.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Walgreens employees, friends and family members gathered Wednesday evening in the store parking lot to release balloons in honor of King.

Court records do not list a defense attorney who could speak on Jones‘ behalf.

