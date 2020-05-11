Vice President Mike Pence said he’d be “happy” to see former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn back working in the government after the Justice Department last week moved to drop its case against Flynn.

“I think Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot — he served this country with great distinction,” Mr. Pence told “Axios on HBO” for an interview airing Monday.

The vice president said the recent decision by the Justice Department “lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse.”

“And for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again,” Mr. Pence said.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but the Justice Department last week said the FBI interview was conducted without any “legitimate investigative basis.”

President Trump had said he had to fire Flynn because he lied to Mr. Pence and the FBI, though the president said recently that he could bring Flynn back to serve in his administration again.

