New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday some regions of the state are likely ready for a partial reopening later this week and that some “low-risk” businesses and recreational activities will reopen statewide starting this weekend.

“This is the next big step in this historic journey,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state. “Nobody wants to go back to the other side of the mountain.”

He said regions have to meet certain benchmarks in order to reopen like seeing a sustained decline in hospitalizations, having sufficient hospital and bed space for a potential resurgence, and having a certain percentage of people tested per month.

“Some regions are ready to go today,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo also said “low-risk” businesses such as landscaping and gardening companies will be allowed to reopen statewide starting this weekend.

He said outdoor, low-risk recreational activities such as tennis will be allowed to resume statewide. Drive-in movie theaters will also be allowed to reopen across the state.

Statewide stay-at-home restrictions and nonessential business closings are currently in place through Friday.

New York has been the hardest-hit U.S. state during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 335,000 positive cases and more than 21,000 deaths. The state is home to close to 20 million people.

