Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the government will begin easing some coronavirus-related restrictions, despite a new surge in reported cases.

A “non-working” period was implemented last month that required nonessential businesses to close but were ordered to continue paying staff, the Moscow Times reported.

Mr. Putin said these restrictions will gradually be lifted on Tuesday, starting with construction, agriculture and energy businesses.

“Starting tomorrow, May 12, the national non-working period will end for the entire country and for all sectors of the economy,” Mr. Putin said in a televised address.

“But the fight with the epidemic isn’t ending. Its threat remains even in territories where the situation is relatively safe,” he continued.

Mr. Putin also said the authorities granted to governors to impose restrictions will be extended, and doctors will have the “final say” to decide when to ease the measures.

His comments come hours after the country reported a surge in new cases, bringing Russia’s total number of confirmed cases to 221,344. Russia has now reported the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases behind the U.S., Spain and Britain.

With a population of 144.5 million, Russia has reported 2,009 deaths and 39,801 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Officials have said the rising number of cases and low number of deaths is due to an expansive testing program, which has reportedly conducted 5.6 million tests.

Moscow, which has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak in Russia, has reported more than half of all cases and deaths in the country. The city has implemented strict lockdown precautions that will continue until at least May 31 in an effort to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.