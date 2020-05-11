Two top U.S. military officials have entered quarantine after one tested positive for COVID-19 and another came in contact with a person who tested positive.

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, the head of the National Guard Bureau, tested positive Saturday for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, but a second test taken the same day came back negative, the Pentagon said.

He is expected to undergo a third test Monday “to confirm his negative status,” Military.com reported.

The Pentagon on Sunday said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, will self-quarantine for a week as a preventative measure after possibly being exposed by a family member who contracted the novel coronavirus, despite the admiral having tested negative for the virus.

Both officials were absent from a Saturday meeting at the White House with military leaders.

