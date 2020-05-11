President Trump said Monday the shooting death of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February was “heartbreaking” and that he is following the case closely.

“I think it’s horrible,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference. “I’m speaking to many people about it.”

The president said he has seen the videotape of Mr. Arbery being confronted by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and fatally shot by one of them with a shotgun.

“It breaks your heart to watch it,” the president said. “I saw a picture of him in his tuxedo, it was so beautiful. He looks like a wonderful young guy.”

Mr. Trump said he sought out the views of Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the lone black Republican in the Senate.

“He’s very disturbed by it, and I’m very disturbed also,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ve been following that one very closely. You have a lot of people looking at it, and hopefully an answer is going to be arrived at very quickly.”

The McMichaels, who claim they believed Mr. Aubery was a burglary suspect, were arrested at their home last week after the videotape emerged. Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson reportedly blocked police from arresting them earlier because Gregory McMichael had worked in her office.

