President Trump on Monday sided with Republican leaders in several Pennsylvania counties who are moving to reopen for business ahead of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s slower schedule.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump said Democratic leaders are reopening states slowly in hopes of hurting his reelection chances.

“The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes,” the president said. “They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!”

Pennsylvania is a key battleground in the presidential election.

About a half-dozen Republican-led counties in the southern tier of Pennsylvania are planning to reopen ahead of Mr. Wolf’s phased-in regional approach.

Twenty-four of the state’s 67 counties were authorized by the governor to move into the first phase of reopening on Friday.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania Democrat, responded to the president on Twitter: “As one of the ‘people of Pennsylvania’ let me tell you what we really want: for you to get a clue and start acting like a real president.”

