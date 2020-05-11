TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in a homicide case on the city’s south side, according to Tucson police.

They said 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

It was unclear Sunday if Manriquez has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault call Saturday night about a man who was struck by a car outside a convenience store.

They said 41-year-old Jesus Alberto Quivedo was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said it appears Quevedo and Manriquez got into an argument and the victim stepped in front of a car as the driver was trying to leave the scene.

Quevedo was struck, and Manriquez fled the scene before police found him at home, police said.

