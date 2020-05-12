The voting public has mixed feelings about the prospect of Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, and some say the Democratic Party should find another nominee, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

Just over half are sure Mr. Biden is the right man for the job. The poll found that 54% likely Democratic voters are satisfied with him as the Democrats’ 2020 nominee. A notable 28% think the party should find someone else to be their nominee; the rest are undecided.

Democrats appear resigned to Mr. Biden as their flag bearer, though. The survey found that 92% are convinced that Mr. Biden will be the nominee when the time comes.

Feelings are more pronounced among the rest of the population. Over a third of all voters now believe that the Democratic Party should bypass Mr. Biden.

“Among all likely voters, 36% think Democrats need to find someone other than Biden to be their nominee; 45% disagree, and 19% are undecided. But 82% think Biden is the likely nominee,” the analysis said.

The poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted May 10-11 and has a ±3-point margin of error.

