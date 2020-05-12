By Jennifer Harper - The Washington Times - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The voting public has mixed feelings about the prospect of Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, and some say the Democratic Party should find another nominee, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

Just over half are sure Mr. Biden is the right man for the job. The poll found that 54% likely Democratic voters are satisfied with him as the Democrats’ 2020 nominee. A notable 28% think the party should find someone else to be their nominee; the rest are undecided.

Democrats appear resigned to Mr. Biden as their flag bearer, though. The survey found that 92% are convinced that Mr. Biden will be the nominee when the time comes.

Feelings are more pronounced among the rest of the population. Over a third of all voters now believe that the Democratic Party should bypass Mr. Biden.

“Among all likely voters, 36% think Democrats need to find someone other than Biden to be their nominee; 45% disagree, and 19% are undecided. But 82% think Biden is the likely nominee,” the analysis said.

The poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted May 10-11 and has a ±3-point margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide