MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A member of the Alabama House of Representatives said Tuesday she is resigning to join the Trump administration.

Rep. April Weaver, who previously worked in hospital administration, did not elaborate on her new job in a statement. But she said she was excited to be able to use her skills and experience on a national level.

Weaver is a Republican who represents parts of Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties in the House. She was first elected in 2010.

