House Democrats unveiled their Heroes Act Tuesday afternoon, a fifth coronavirus stimulus package with a price tag in the trillions.
The massive package includes a long list of Democratic priorities left out of the $2.2 trillion CARES package Congress passed in March and the $484 billion emergency bill for the small business loan program.
The bill provides an influx of fundings for state and local government — at least $540 billion for states and $375 billion for cities and counties. Additionally, the bill mandates for vote-by-mail, subsidies for rent and mortgages, and assistance for the struggling U.S. Post Office.
An official CBO score has not been calculated yet, but the package will reportedly come out around $3 trillion.
The House will vote on the bill on Friday.
House Republicans slammed the bill as a partisan stunt.
It’s unlikely the bill will get any traction in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed back against massive spending.
Instead, he announced Monday that he’s putting together a package of his own focused on liability reforms to protect the health care industry and businesses form COVID-19 lawsuits when the economy reopens.
