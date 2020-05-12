House Democrats unveiled their Heroes Act Tuesday afternoon, a fifth coronavirus stimulus package with a price tag in the trillions.

The massive package includes a long list of Democratic priorities left out of the $2.2 trillion CARES package Congress passed in March and the $484 billion emergency bill for the small business loan program.

The bill provides an influx of fundings for state and local government — at least $540 billion for states and $375 billion for cities and counties. Additionally, the bill mandates for vote-by-mail, subsidies for rent and mortgages, and assistance for the struggling U.S. Post Office.

An official CBO score has not been calculated yet, but the package will reportedly come out around $3 trillion.

The House will vote on the bill on Friday.

House Republicans slammed the bill as a partisan stunt.

House Democrats are once again trying to use a national crisis to satisfy the wish list of their radical-left base.



Speaker Pelosi needs to call the House back into session so we can work and debate in a bipartisan way.



𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 12, 2020

It’s unlikely the bill will get any traction in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed back against massive spending.

Instead, he announced Monday that he’s putting together a package of his own focused on liability reforms to protect the health care industry and businesses form COVID-19 lawsuits when the economy reopens.

