The former federal judge leading Facebook’s new content review board challenged the growing number of conservative critics to wait before ripping his group to shreds.

Facebook oversight board co-chair Michael McConnell said his decision to lead the group could “ruin my life,” but he has hope the experiment will succeed. The group will have authority over reviewing appeals of content restricted on Facebook and Instagram.

Since the oversight board announced its first 20 members earlier this month, political conservatives have branded Facebook’s burgeoning judicial body as impartial, beholden to liberal special interests, and poised to silence President Trump’s supporters.

A New York Post editorial labeled Mr. McConnell, “potentially compromised” because he works with a law firm that, “represents much of the Silicon Valley corporate elite.” Mr. McConnell said he has never represented Facebook and the firm he’s affiliated with, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, does not represent Facebook either.

“As I sometimes tell my wife, it could ruin my life. I hope that it doesn’t,” Mr. McConnell told The Washington Times of leading Facebook’s oversight board. “As to attacks, well, I’ve been around the track a few times. I’ve been attacked before and it really doesn’t bother me particularly.”

Some of the board’s most vocal critics have joined a coalition of 60 conservative organizations led by Media Research Center founder L. Brent Bozell III, with high-profile activists such as Project Veritas president James O’Keefe, Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser, and Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights president Bill Donohue.

The coalition wrote a letter last week accusing Facebook’s oversight board of harboring members with an overwhelmingly anti-Trump bias and connections to liberal donor George Soros. Before Facebook’s oversight board adds its next 20 members, the coalition said the group should prioritize political conservatives to develop a balanced perspective, or disband.

Mr. McConnell said he hopes the coalition will look back in two to three years at the board’s work and view it better than they anticipated, but he said he thought board members’ commitment to freedom of expression mattered more than their personal politics.

“For example, I think that a genuine civil libertarian who does not much like Mr. Trump is very likely to be a more effective spokesman for civil liberties for Mr. Trump than somebody who’s just in the can for him,” Mr. McConnell, a former George W. Bush-appointed circuit court judge, said. “That is, what matters here is fair-mindedness, neutrality, and commitment to freedom of expression, not where people are coming from politically.”

Mr. McConnell said he does not know when the next 20 members will join the board, and Facebook is working with Heidrick & Struggles, a global executive search firm, to find good candidates for the remaining positions.

The timeline Mr. McConnell has in mind does not match the oversight board’s plans published on its website. While the board’s website said the board would begin reviewing cases about restricted content this year, Mr. McConnell said he views the endeavor as a long-term project.

Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign has warned supporters that the new oversight board’s estimated 90-day review process could censor pro-Trump political messages in the final days before the November election. Mr. McConnell said he would not guarantee that the board begins working this year and said he thought it was “unfortunate” that it was getting started amid the backdrop of electoral politics.

“This board is going to make mistakes and the board is going to have institutional limitations that make it less than a perfect solution,” Mr. McConnell said. “I regard it more as an experiment than anything else, but it does seem to me to have more promise than either just leaving this to one single company on the one hand or introducing a governmental censor on the other.”

Mr. McConnell emphasized patience and said he hoped Facebook users do not have a false impression that the oversight board will be able to review every appeal. Facebook has three facilities filled with 10,000 workers apiece aimed at reviewing content, according to Mr. McConnell.

Facebook’s oversight board will soon form a selection committee charged with examining which cases will get hearings. Mr. McConnell said he was not sure whether Facebook users would learn whether their appeal was rejected, but those who get hearings will now receive explanations for the board’s decisions.

Outsiders will not be privy to the board’s deliberations but the decisions will be made public. Mr. McConnell said much of the board’s function is a work-in-progress but he intends it to improve upon Facebook’s current approach and have it be better than new government regulation.

“I would just urge your readers to be patient with us because this is going to take time to get up and running and even once we’re up and running we will make mistakes,” Mr. McConnell said. “So please don’t just immediately jump down our throats for everything, but also to remember that the question is: Does this have a reasonable prospect of being an improvement?”

