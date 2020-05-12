New Hampshire allowed its golf courses to reopen Monday after nearly two months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That meant all 50 states in the U.S. have allowed golfers to pick up their clubs again — but Washington, D.C., has not.

The District trails the 50 states in allowing golf to return, making it one of the last major jurisdictions in the country where courses remain closed this week.

The press secretary for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told The Washington Times that Miss Bowser will “make an announcement later this week” regarding golf as an allowable outdoor activity during the pandemic.

That doesn’t guarantee that a reopening is imminent; the mayor could announce that golf can resume immediately, or that it will be part of “Phase 1” of the District’s reopening plan at a later date.

For now, the District’s golf lovers and those who work in the business are confused over why it’s taking so long.

“I think you can see all 50 states have reached the same conclusion, that the benefits of having outdoor recreation outweigh the risks and states have been comfortable with the protocols that have been put in place,” said Paul Killebrew, vice president of GolfDC.

GolfDC, which manages the District’s three courses, displays a message on its website which says that “given the Mayor’s requirement of sustained decline in new (coronavirus) cases,” their best estimate was a May 30 reopening. It also asks golfers to urge Miss Bowser to permit golf to return via the ReOpenDC Committee’s feedback form.

It gets trickier considering that the District’s courses — East Potomac, Langston and Rock Creek Park — are all under the stewardship of the National Park Service.

East Potomac closed March 22 when the District cut off access to roads on the Tidal Basin where it is located; the NPS had Langston close on March 28; and the course at Rock Creek Park hadn’t yet opened for the season when the pandemic hit, Mr. Killebrew said.

Miss Bowser briefly listed golf and tennis as allowable outdoor activities in early April, prompting GolfDC to prepare to open courses with coronavirus-related precautions and measures, Mr. Killebrew said. He said the NPS approved GolfDC’s safety plan, which included not allowing golfers to use carts or enter pro shops.

But the night before April 8, when two courses planned to open, the NPS stepped in and informed GolfDC not to do so. Miss Bowser then removed golf and tennis from the recreational activities list April 9.

Mr. Killebrew said the closures have been a “disaster” for business and argued that District residents who want to play golf are easily able to travel to Maryland, which reopened its courses Thursday, or Virginia, which never ordered all its courses to shut down.

“Some [golfers] have been quite vocal,” Mr. Killebrew said. “We’ve got very loyal customers at GolfDC. They’re eager to get back on the golf course. And they’re confused, honestly. It’s just hard to figure out what’s going on and who’s making the decision and what criteria they’re using.”

While every state is allowing golf in some form, a National Golf Foundation survey found major cities like New York and Chicago, which face high concentrations of COVID-19 cases, are still keeping courses closed as well.

The District has reported 6,485 cases of COVID-19 and 336 deaths as of Monday, out of a population of 700,000 people. As of now, the mayor’s stay-at-home order is in effect through Friday.

