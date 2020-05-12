Howard Stern taunted the supporters of President Trump on Tuesday, saying the real-estate mogul looks down on them as thoroughly as any other TV star.

The self-described “King of All Media,” who frequently hosted Mr. Trump on his shock-jock radio show and was invited to the Donald-Melania wedding, said Mr. Trump is a celebrity who only likes other celebrities and the attention they give him.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Mr. Stern said on his Sirius XM show, going on to note the clientele at Trump properties.

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f–ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience,” he continued, according to an account of his Tuesday show by the New York Daily News.

Mr. Stern likened Mr. Trump’s current predicament, isolated in the White House and his name mud among the Hollywood and New York glitterati, to an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

Mr. Stern said his own brief political run in 1994 convinced him he is not cut out for government and neither is Mr. Trump, for the same reason — it’s no place for showmen.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Mr. Stern told his listeners. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

He concluded that while it wouldn’t happen, “it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president any more.’”

“I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do,” Mr. Stern said.

