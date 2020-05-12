Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shut down a Castle Rock restaurant for at least 30 days after it defied state orders and reopened its dining room doors to a massive Mother’s Day crowd on Sunday.

The C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen went viral over the weekend after videos showed dozens of maskless customers dining inside amid a coronavirus-related state lockdown, which mandates restaurants can only offer delivery and takeout services until at least May 26.

“We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!” the business tweeted to President Trump on Saturday.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department issued an order for the restaurant to close for at least 30 days, CBS Denver reported.

Mr. Polis on Monday accused the restaurant of causing a health hazard to Coloradans and slammed the “anti-scientific views” of people who ignore state orders.

“I joined most Coloradans in our frustration watching videos of people illegally packed into restaurants and thinking about all the moms and grandmothers and aunts and everyone who was put at increased risk of dying from this horrible virus,” the governor said, CBS Denver reported.

Mr. Polis threatened businesses that they might lose their licenses and face costly court battles if they reopen early.

“When people see videos of people packed into a restaurant, with no social distancing and no masks, people feel less safe, and the widespread economic pain will only be prolonged,” he said. “We’re walking a tightrope between protecting all of our health, and of course, trying to grow our economy. It’s hard enough to walk without folks shaking the rope, because of their own ideological or anti-scientific views, which they choose over the lives of our brothers and sisters.”

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said violating the state public health order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $1,000 or up to a year in jail, The Denver Post reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.