The Justice Department filed federal hate crime and arson charges Tuesday against a Missouri man accused of burning down an Islamic center last month.

Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau, is charged with damaging religious property, using fire to commit a federal felony and damaging a building used in interstate commerce by fire.

Mr. Proffitt was arrested last week in connection with an arson fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. He already faces state charges of arson, burglary and property damage.

The fire started April 24 on the first morning of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month requiring prayer and fasting. About 15 people were evacuated from the building but no injuries were reported.

The building sustained significant damage, according to the local fire department.

