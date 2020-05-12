White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says the U.S. is poised for a “big reopening” economically and that the country is approaching the “home stretch” of the current phase of the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Kudlow said public safety goes “hand in hand” with economic growth.

“I believe [we] will do both,” Mr. Kudlow told radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I think the president has been right to adopt the mitigation measures he had. I think the shutdown[s] did help bring the virus to heel.”

“I think we’re coming down the home stretch on this, and I think we’re going to see [a] big reopening,” he continued.

Mr. Kudlow’s comments come as virtually all states are moving to relax restrictions and reopen businesses that had been shuttered under lockdown orders governors had issued to try to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He said 2021 could be a “very, very” good year for the economy.

“We’ve gone [through] the rescue phase. We did what we had to do,” Mr. Kudlow said. “Now it’s time to turn back to tax cuts and regulatory relief and things of that sort which made this economy so strong in recent years, including the first couple of months of this year.”

“The president has rebuilt this economy once with good, free-market, supply-side, incentive-oriented policies, and he aims to reopen it and rebuild it a second time, and I think you’ll see those results within a few months,” he said.

