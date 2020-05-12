On a day on which Dr. Anthony Fauci came under Republican fire at a Senate hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney came to his defense.

Ms. Cheney, Wyoming Republican and chairman of the House Republican Conference, said the public face of the White House coronavirus task force should be thanked every day.

“Dr. Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had. He is not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives. We need his expertise and his judgment to defeat this virus. All Americans should be thanking him. Every day,” she wrote Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Dr. Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had. He is not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives. We need his expertise and his judgment to defeat this virus. All Americans should be thanking him. Every day. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 13, 2020

Initial response to her tweet wasn’t all favorable though, as some of the first replies to her included “He has been wrong from literally day 1,” “No thanks, I think the man has been jaded by his career and ego” and “Fauci is one dimensional. He has no peripheral vision. If Dr Fauci was in charge of reducing auto deaths we would have no automobiles.”

Earlier in the day, Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, told Dr. Fauci at a hearing of the Senate Health Committee that he is not the “end all” on public matters such as state and local lockdown orders.

“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy,” Mr. Paul said. “I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision.”

Ms. Cheney did not mention or tag Mr. Paul or any other Republicans by name.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.