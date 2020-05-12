The head of the U.S. National Guard Bureau has tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, after testing positive over the weekend.

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, the Guard Bureau’s 28th chief, tested positive Saturday for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, but a second test taken the same day came back negative, the Guard said Monday.

“Thank you to all who have expressed concern for my health and safety,” Gen. Lengyel said in a statement. “I am happy to continue to focus on the efforts of the 46,000 Guardsmen and women who are battling this pandemic in the 50 states, three territories and District of Columbia.”

Gen. Lengyel tested positive before a meeting at the White House with top military officials and several Cabinet members, but he did not attend the meeting and immediately entered isolation.

It is unclear whether the four-star general will remain in self-isolation.

