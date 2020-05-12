NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A young man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed another man and a 3-year-old boy, New Orleans police said.
Ronjae Steadman, 19, was arrested on charges including being a principal to second-degree murder in Monday’s shooting and resisting an officer, police said in a news release.
A 23-year-old man was dead when police arrived around 7:20 p.m., and the boy died later at a hospital, police said. A 48-year-old woman was injured.
Steadman also is accused of illegally carrying a weapon and possessing stolen items, police said.
Authorities have not said whether Steadman has an attorney to speak for him.
Details, including a possible motive, are part of a continuing investigation, according to police.
