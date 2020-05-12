PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a driver shot during a confrontation with another driver in a Pittsburgh parking lot has died.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says the victim was leaving a parking lot in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood near Mount Oliver on Monday night.

Togneri says the man got into a verbal confrontation with another driver who was entering the lot, and a person in the second vehicle fired several shots at the victim before the second car drove away.

Officers responding at about 6:30 p.m. Monday found the man with gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died during the night. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office is to release the man’s identity later and investigate the cause of death.

