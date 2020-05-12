A pro-Trump super PAC is pushing a new campaign ad highlighting Tara Reade’s “chilling” sexual assault allegation against presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The Great America PAC “shattered” ad features Ms. Reade telling her version of events over a montage of video footage showing Mr. Biden touching women, kissing their heads and smelling their hair.

“Tara Reade’s life was shattered in 1993,” the ad says. “Joe Biden’s lie must be shattered in 2020.”

Ms. Reade says Mr. Biden was “very handsy with a lot of people” when she worked in his office in the 1990’s.

She has accused Mr. Biden of pinning her against a wall inside the Capitol building in 1993, putting his hand down her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers.

The Reade allegation has been a serious enough distraction for Mr. Biden that the former vice president felt the need to personally address it for the first time this month during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and again Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“The truth is this never happened,” Mr. Biden said.

Ms. Reade maintains her side of the story and Mr. Biden’s critics have pounced.

It has put down-ticket Democrats — including those who believed the unproven allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing — to pick sides.

“Democrats and media are trying to ignore her chilling story,” the Great America PAC ad says. “We won’t let them.”

