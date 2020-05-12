The spokesman for Russia President Vladimir Putin has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been hospitalized.

Dmitry Peskov confirmed his diagnosis on Tuesday, and is the latest government official to test positive for the virus, along with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev.

“Yes, I am sick,” Mr. Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency. “I am receiving treatment.”

Mr. Peskov reportedly has not met with Mr. Putin for more than a month, while the president has been working remotely in his highly protected residence.

Mr. Peskov’s results come as Russia races to contain spikes in new coronavirus cases.

The number of confirmed cases in Russia, with a population of 144.5 million, has jumped the highest in Europe at 232,243, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country has reported 2,116 deaths and 43,512 recoveries.

Despite the recent surge in new cases — which officials have attributed to an expansive testing program — Mr. Putin announced the “non-working” period implemented to slow the virus’ spread will gradually come to an end starting with construction businesses on Tuesday.

