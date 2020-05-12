By - Associated Press - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have identified two people killed in a head-on crash in western Nebraska over the weekend.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Highland Road about 3.5 miles east of Scottsbluff, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office. The crash killed Quinten Mozaffarian, 25, of Scottsbluff, and Lindsay Lookabill, 36, of Minatare.

Sheriff Mark Overman said an investigation showed a car driven by Mozaffarian dipped off the road onto the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line, hitting Lookabill’s pickup head-on, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.

Mozaffarian died at the scene. Lookabill - a local attorney - was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where she later died.

