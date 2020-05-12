WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 27-year-old Wichita man is facing a possible charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman over the weekend.

Isaac Pankratz was arrested Sunday during investigation into the death of Sarah Phillips, 36, at a Wichita home, police spokesman Charley Davidson said Tuesday.

Investigators found Phillips dead of a gunshot wound at a home where she had been with Pankratz, Davidson said.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Pankratz was paroled earlier this year after serving time for aggravated assault, robbery and burglary.

