President Trump is winning the donations war. His campaign raised $61.7 million in April, bringing the total haul for this election cycle to an unprecedented $742 million, the Republican National Committee announced Tuesday.

This is $288 million more than former President Barack Obama at this point in his reelection campaign eight years ago.

The GOP credits the “the largest field program and data operation in Party history” for the fundraising success. That effort includes an army of 1 million volunteers who are both “trained and activated” and a formidable public outreach. The Trump campaign has made more than 20 million voter contacts, according to new statistics.

The campaign has also allocated $20 million to a legal budget, the funds destined to “combat the Democrats’ assault on the integrity of our elections.” The efforts are outlined at ProtectTheVote.com.

“Democrats are trying to use coronavirus and the courts to legalize ballot harvesting, implement a nationwide mail-in ballot system, and eliminate nearly every safeguard in our elections,” noted a mission statement for the site.

“While day-to-day life may have slowed this past month, enthusiasm and support for this president has not. With their time, resources, and ultimately their vote, Americans across this country continue to put their faith in President Trump,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.