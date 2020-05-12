The Chinese city of Wuhan will test all 11 million residents for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, after six new cases were reported in the same housing complex over the weekend.

The city began easing restrictions early last month after seeing a drop in cases, roughly four months after the first coronavirus cases were reported. The new cluster is believed to be the first batch of cases confirmed in the Hubei province in over a month.

Authorities in each district of the city have been instructed to provide a detailed testing plan by Tuesday, Reuters reported. The nucleic acid testing will take place over a 10-day period.

China has reported 84,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4,637 people died from the virus in the country, and 79,208 have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. China has a population of 1.3 billion, while the Hubei province is home to 58 million.

