Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the House’s most influential liberal voices, has been tapped to co-chair a “unity task force” on climate change as part of a partnership between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

The Biden campaign announced on Wednesday that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, will co-chair the task force along with former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez backed Mr. Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest and has not formally endorsed Mr. Biden yet.

A spokeswoman said she’s serving as Mr. Sanders’ representative on the committee, that she will be “fully accountable” to the climate justice and advocacy communities, and that she believes the movement will only be successful “if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system.”

The task forces are supposed to meet ahead of the Democratic National Convention to make recommendations about the party platform.

Other subjects include criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.