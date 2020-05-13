Several high-ranking members of the Obama administration were among the more than 20 officials who reportedly sought to “unmask” the identity of Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period, two Republican senators said Wednesday.

Among the figures named in the report are former Vice President Jospeh R. Biden, former FBI Director James Comey and ex-intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper.

The names were released by Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Charles E. Grassley of Iowa.

“The records are one step forward in an important effort to get to the bottom of what the Obama administration did during the Russia investigation and to Lt. General Flynn,” the senators said in a statement. “We will continue to review this information and push for additional relevant disclosures until we are satisfied that the American people know the full truth.”

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the names of the Obama administration.

U.S. law requires identifying information of U.S. citizens picked up during surveillance of foreign officials to be hidden or “masked.” Only high-ranking intelligence officials such as Mr. Grenell can request the names of those identities.

Flynn was captured on a call with the former Russian ambassador discussing lifting sanctions imposed on the country by the Obama administration. He later pleaded guilty to lying to FBI officials about his conversations with the ambassador.

The Justice Department last week dropped the charges against Flynn, sending shock waves through Washington.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.