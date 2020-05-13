President Trump called it a “massive” revelation Wednesday that top Obama administration officials including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden were involved in unmasking former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in intelligence reports.

“The unmasking is a massive thing,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a meeting at the White House.

The president questioned Mr. Biden’s claim that he didn’t know the details of the Russia investigation that was unfolding while he was still in office.

“He said he knows nothing about anything,” Mr. Trump said, adding that Mr. Biden was one of those involved and questioning how the presumptive Democratic nominee could claim ignorance.

In an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to be aired Thursday morning, Mr. Trump said Mr. Biden “knew everything about it.”

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden,” Mr. Trump said. “These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt. And we caught them.”

Mr. Biden and former FBI Director James B. Comey are among the top Obama officials who tried to “unmask” Flynn’s identity during the Russia probe, according to the report by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell that was released Wednesday.

Mr. Grenell sent the bombshell letter to Republican senators seeking to investigate the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Among other figures named in the report are former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough.

