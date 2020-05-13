Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said “we’re not moving beyond COVID-19” but “learning to live with it” a day after a top county health official said local stay-at-home orders could remain in place for another three months.

“I think we all have to recognize that we’re not moving beyond COVID-19 — we’re learning to live with it,” Mr. Garcetti said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“It’s important not to overreact, but it’s important to take this seriously because it’s as dangerous today as it was the first day that it arrived in our cities and our country,” he said.

California is among many states in the process of relaxing some of its coronavirus-related business restrictions, but Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Tuesday that the county’s stay-at-home orders will likely be extended for the next three months.

“Quite frankly, there’s no so-called open state or open country that doesn’t continue to have health orders telling us to cover our faces, physically distance, and to tell people that your safest working from and staying at home,” Mr. Garcetti said.

“That’s all that the county health director was saying, and we can’t expect that to disappear in a matter of weeks or even a few months,” he said.

