The European Union on Wednesday promised its member nations that it will see a tourist season this summer, despite high coronavirus tallies in some countries.

The EU’s executive commission has proposed to gradually ease border crossing restrictions in a move to restart the popular tourism industry throughout the region, the BBC reported.

“Our message is we will have a tourist season this summer … even if it’s with security measures and limitations,” said EU economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

Popular European destinations have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, including Italy, Spain and France — all of which have reported some of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

The EU, which is known for its open border policies, restricted travel across in the early stages of the outbreak in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But some nations, including Austria and Germany, have gradually started to ease lockdown measures and have agreed to lift some travel restrictions after seeing a decline in new cases.

Random border checks will take place beginning Friday, the commission said, but they expect free movement to return mid-June.

