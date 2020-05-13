The FBI has reportedly seized a Republican senator’s cell phone in an investigation of coronavirus-related insider trading.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday evening that Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, had a warrant served upon him at his Washington-area home and turned the device over to FBI agents.

Given the high-profile target, the warrant and the seizure had to have been approved at the Justice Department’s highest levels, the Times wrote.

The actions represent a major escalation in the probe of stock trades made by several senators who made the trades in the days surrounding secret February briefings warning of a potentially catastrophic epidemic but before the stock market began crashing.

