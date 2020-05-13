Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that Congress might need to spend more on coronavirus relief to pull the nation out of an economic crisis that has cost more than 20 million jobs.

“While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” Mr. Powell said in a webcast event with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

His comments came a day after House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion measure to provide more aid to states and cities, as well as for laid-off workers. Congress and the White House have already approved about $2.8 trillion in aid for businesses, workers and states to weather the crisis.

“Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” he said. “This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending.”

The Fed has cut its prime lending rate to near zero and rolled out several lending and liquidity programs.

The unemployment rate in April rose to 14.7%, and many analysts believe the jobless rate will rise to more than 20% this month. Gross domestic product is expected to plunge deep into negative territory in the second quarter.

Mr. Powell said the health care solutions to the crisis “are currently unknowable,” so policies will need to address a range of potential outcomes.

