ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A home health aide accused of fatally stabbing one of her patients inside the victim’s home last month told police that the patient had attacked her with a knife, according to court documents.

Myrlande Dornelus, 41, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Anna Pollard, 62, whose body was found April 13 in her Elizabeth home, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dornelus called Elizabeth police to report that a fight had broken out between her and Pollard. Dornelus then told officers at the scene she had wrestled with Pollard and then stabbed her.

An autopsy showed Pollard had stab wounds to her stomach, liver, aorta artery and suffered a collapsed lung. A doctor also told authorities Pollard had defensive wounds on her hands.

Dornelus had 25 superficial stab wounds, which were mostly on her chest, authorities said. There were no signs of defensive wounds.

Authorities have not said how long Dornelus had worked for Pollard or how she got the job. She has been a state-certified home health aide since March of 2007, her license is active and she had no disciplinary actions.

