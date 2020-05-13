Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the state is ready to begin its phased reopening this Friday.

“This truly is one of the most daunting challenges that our state and our nation has ever faced,” Mr. Hogan said. “Unfortunately the fight against this deadly disease is far from over.”

“Because of the incredible courage you have shown, and the sacrifices you have made, Maryland and our nation can begin to slowly recover,” he continued.

Effective Friday at 5 p.m., the stay-at-home order will become a safer-at-home public health advisory. Places of worship, retailers and personal care businesses will be able to reopen at 50% capacity, as well as pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washers and art galleries.

Mr. Hogan said four counties in the state have 70% of Maryland’s total coronavirus cases, adding that Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have the highest number of cases, and that they “have made it clear that they are not ready to move into stage one.”

“While lifting the stay at home order and gradually moving into stage one of recovery is a positive step forward, it does not mean we are safe or this crisis is over. Low risk does not mean no risk,” Mr. Hogan said.

He said people should continue to wear masks, social distance and stay at home, and if the state does not see a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, the state will be in position to move to stage two.

