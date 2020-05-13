The Republican chairman of two Senate committees have called on the Trump administration to release the identities of the Obama-era officials who unmasked former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to release the names as more questions arise in the Flynn case.

“One of the significant unanswered questions about what occurred during the 2016 election is how many Americans were ‘unmasked,’ at whose request, and for what purpose,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

The letter comes after several media outlets reported that Mr. Grenell declassified the names of Obama administration intelligence officials who unmasked members of the Trump campaign.

Mr. Grenell reportedly brought the list with him earlier this month during a visit to the Justice Department. The visit occurred the same week Mr. Barr directed prosecutors to drop the criminal charges against Flynn.

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in late 2016.

President Trump last year gave Mr. Barr the authority to declassify government intelligence. A Justice Department official told Fox News this week the department has no plans to release the list of names.

Mr. Grassley chairs the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, while Mr. Johnson chairs the Finance Committee.

