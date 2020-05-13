For the first time since late March, most Republicans said they’re more concerned about COVID-19’s impact on the economy versus public health, according to polling released Wednesday.

Fifty-five percent of GOP voters said they are more concerned about the virus’ impact on the economy, compared to 38% who said they were more concerned about its effect on public health, according to the Morning Consult/Politico poll.

That’s essentially a full reversal from late March, when 55% of Republicans said they were more concerned about the public health impact, compared to 39% who said they were more concerned about the economic impact.

President Trump in recent weeks has been vocal about pent-up demand and the need for businesses across the country to reopen as the virus wreaks havoc on the economy.

Mr. Trump has also pointed out that there are significant public health risks associated with keeping things locked down, such as suicides, mental health issues and domestic violence incidents.

Overall, 56% of U.S. voters said they were more concerned about the virus’ effect on public health than the economy — down from 64% in late March.

Among independents, 54% said they were more concerned about public health, which was down from 60% in late March.

Seventy-two percent of Democrats said they were more concerned about the virus’ impact on public health than on the economy, down from 76% in late March.

A slim majority of overall voters — 51% — said they think the country is reopening too quickly, compared to 15% who said the country is moving to reopen too slowly and 25% who said it’s moving at about the right speed.

The latest survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted from May 8-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

