House Minority Whip Steve Scalise criticized the new House coronavirus select committee Wednesday for holding its first hearing virtually rather than returning to Capitol Hill.

The hearing is centered on public health experts’ advice on reopening the country safely, but the Louisiana Republican argued that it is undermined by members working remotely.

“A virtual briefing sends the wrong message,” Mr. Scalise said.

He and a handful of other Republicans returned to Washington, D.C., and are participating in the virtual hearing from inside one of the committee rooms.

Friday, members are set to vote on a Democratic-led proposal that will allow committee chairs to decide whether to hold entire virtual or hybrid meetings where some members are physically present in Washington, D.C. Any virtual participant would have to use software approved by the Chief Administrative Officer, but they will be allowed to vote on committee items.

The committee has gotten off to a bit of a tense start — Republicans objected to the panel’s creation, and it was approved on a party-line vote.

