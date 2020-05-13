The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan amendment that would allow independent legal analysts to scrutinize government requests to spy on Americans under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Lawmakers voted 77-19 on an amendment by Sens. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, and Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, to a House bill that would reauthorize Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) provisions set to expire later this month.

It was the second of at least three amendments the Senate agreed to consider before it votes to reauthorize the expiring FISA provisions.

Earlier Wednesday, the Senate rejected a bipartisan amendment proposed by Sens. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, and Mike Daines, Montana Republican. That amendment would have blocked the government from spying on Americans’ internet browsing and search histories without a warrant.

On Thursday, the Senate will vote on an amendment from Sen. Ron Paul, Kentucky Republican, that would prohibit the FISA court from authorizing surveillance of U.S. citizens.

After that, the Senate will vote on whether to approve the House’s FISA reforms.

Mr. Leahy urged his colleagues to pass his amendment. He said the court falls short of protecting Americans’ right to due process.

“I have no doubt the intelligence professionals work very hard. They’re dedicated to protecting Americans’ basic due process rights,” he said.

“But I can’t escape the conclusion that the rules are simply not good enough and a process that operates in total secrecy with no checks on the government’s allegations or portrayal of facts at issue is bound to fall short,” he said.

Privacy hawks on the right and the left praised the Senate’s passage of the bill.

ACLU senior legislative counsel Neema Singh Guliani called the amendment’s approval “a critical victory.”

“After many years of just rubberstamping laws used to commit civil liberties violations, Congress has overwhelmingly passed changes that will help ensure that government claims before a secret intelligence court do not go unchecked,” she said in a statement.

Jason Pye, vice president of legislative affairs for the conservative FreedomWorks, called the amendment “important reform.”

“By increasing the use of the amici curiae and broadening their access to information, Americans targeted under FISA will more often have someone advocating for their rights during these secret proceedings, and the likelihood is greatly decreased that intelligence agencies can abuse their surveillance power and get away with it,” he said in a statement. -

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.